Deepika Padukone gives shoutout to husband Ranveer Singh days after she skips birthday post

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly one of the most famous star couples of contemporary Bollywood. The famous stars, who fell in love while shooting for their blockbuster film Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, tied the knot in 2018 after dating for over six years. Ranveer and Deepika's relationship has made headlines several times, owing to the rumors of trouble in paradise. However, the couple always rubbished the rumors and confirmed that they are going strong, with their occasional social media PDA.

Deepika Padukone turns cheerleader for Ranveer Singh

Recently, the Pathaan actress turned cheerleader for her hubby Ranveer Singh, to the much excitement of their fans. Deepika Padukone shared the Instagram post by Vogue. In the post, the popular publication has heaped praises on the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actor for his major contribution to men's fashion in India. The proud wife, who is clearly over the moon after reading the post, shared it on her Instagram story, captioned it with a sticker that reads: "Hell Yea."

Check out Deepika Padukone's Instagram post for hubby Ranveer Singh, below:

When Deepika skipped Ranveer's birthday post

Deepika Padukone's shoutout post for Ranveer Singh came out as a great surprise for the couple's fans, who were upset with the actress for skipping her husband's birthday post. For the unversed, the Don 3 actor celebrated his 38th birthday on July 6, Thursday. The fans were eagerly waiting for Deepika to share a special social media post dedicated to her hubby on his birthday. But the actress opted to skip it due to unknown reasons. This move clearly upset Ranveer Singh's fans, who have been criticizing the Project K actress for the same.

Ranveer and Deepika's work front

The talented actor will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, the upcoming Karan Johar directorial which is set to hit the theatres on July 28, Friday. Later, Ranveer Singh will reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the upcoming project, Baiju Bawra. He is also set to replace Shah Rukh Khan as the titular character in Don 3, the upcoming project helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is set to launch her ambitious upcoming film Project K, the upcoming Prabhas starrer helmed by Nag Ashwin, at San Diego Comic-Con. She will be next seen in Fighter, the upcoming Siddharth Anand directorial that marks her first onscreen collaboration with superstar Hrithik Roshan.

