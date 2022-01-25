Deepika Padukone gives a sweet kiss to Ananya Panday as they stylishly pose at Gehraiyaan promotions; WATCH
Both Deepika and Ananya looked extremely gorgeous in their vibrant outfits of the day. Deepika kept it ultra-chic in a zebra-printed outfit which she paired with thigh-high boots. The actress styled her hair in a sleek braid, and her glamourous makeup was absolutely flawless. Ananya, on the other hand, was seen clad in a bright red dress. Her hair was styled in soft waves, and her makeup looked fresh. As the co-actors posed for pictures, they smiled, laughed, and interacted with each other and the media. Amid this, Deepika was seen sweetly planting a kiss on Ananya’s head.
For the uninitiated, recently at a virtual press conference held for the trailer launch of Gehraiyaan, Deepika had called Ananya her “younger sister” who is “so wise and talented”. Surely, the sister-love between the actresses was evident from the pictures and videos clicked today.
