Deepika Padukone gives a sweet kiss to Ananya Panday as they stylishly pose at Gehraiyaan promotions; WATCH

Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone Siddhant Chaturvedi , Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa is all set to release on an OTT platform on the 11th of February. Now, ahead of its premiere, the star cast along with director Shakun Batra is busy promoting the film in full swing. Speaking of which, this afternoon, Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya, and Shakun were seen making a rather stylish appearance as they arrived for Gehraiyaan promotions. As the actors posed for pictures, a cute moment ensued between Deepika and Ananya, as the former kissed her ‘younger sister’ Ananya on her forehead.

Both Deepika and Ananya looked extremely gorgeous in their vibrant outfits of the day. Deepika kept it ultra-chic in a zebra-printed outfit which she paired with thigh-high boots. The actress styled her hair in a sleek braid, and her glamourous makeup was absolutely flawless. Ananya, on the other hand, was seen clad in a bright red dress. Her hair was styled in soft waves, and her makeup looked fresh. As the co-actors posed for pictures, they smiled, laughed, and interacted with each other and the media. Amid this, Deepika was seen sweetly planting a kiss on Ananya’s head.

For the uninitiated, recently at a virtual press conference held for the trailer launch of Gehraiyaan, Deepika had called Ananya her “younger sister” who is “so wise and talented”. Surely, the sister-love between the actresses was evident from the pictures and videos clicked today.

