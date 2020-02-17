Deepika Padukone gives us perfect Monday motivation as she hits the gym post vacay with Ranveer Singh; WATCH

Deepika Padukone recently returned from a vacay with Ranveer Singh. Post it, the Chhapaak star hit the gym to sweat it out and have us some workout goals. Check it out.

Another Monday begins and brings along with it some major motivation from none other than Bollywood’s popular star . Recently, Deepika went out for a vacay with hubby and the word is that the power couple enjoyed a week of relaxation in Sri Lanka. However, soon after Deepika and Ranveer returned to Mumbai, the Chhapaak actress jumped right back into action and was seen spending her Sunday at the gym to sweat it out with her celebrity fitness trainer.

In a video that Deepika shared late at night on her story, we can see the gorgeous leggy lass working off the vacay calories with some hardcore leg workout. Clad in a black pair of tights with a white top and sneakers, Deepika seemed determined while working out and shelled out major workout goals for her fans. Rarely do we get to see the Chhapaak star’s workout videos and now that fans have got a glimpse of their favourite star ending one week and beginning another on a healthy note, surely they would take some cues.

Meanwhile, Padukone has been on a spree of sharing ‘His & Her’s’ series of photos from her recent vacay with Ranveer but hasn’t shared a photo of the two stars together. Fans have been waiting to see a glimpse from their exotic getaway.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen on Kabir Khan’s ‘83 with Ranveer Singh. In the film, she will be seen playing Romi Dev and fans are waiting to see Ranveer and her back on screen together. ‘83 is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020. Apart from this, soon, Deepika will begin work on Shakun Batra’s untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film which is being touted to be a complex relationship drama will be produced by . It is slated to hit the screens on Valentine's Day 2021.

