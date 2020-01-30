Deepika Padukone gives a witty reply to Chhapaak’s low IMDb rating with swag and we are loving it

After Chhapaak witnessed a dip in its rating on IMDb, Deepika Padukone gave it a perfect reply and her reaction is breaking the internet

The year 2020 started on a rather adventurous note for who forayed into production with Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The movie has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and was based on a sensitive topic of acid attack. However, ahead of the movie’s release, Deepika landed in boiling waters after she visited JNU protests to support the students against the violent attacks in the campus early this month. Her visited drew a lot of criticism and soon the netizens trended #BoycottChhapaak on social media. These criticisms did take a toll on the box office collection of Chhapaak.

This isn’t all. The IMDb rating of the Meghna Gulzar directorial has also dipped, which apparently seems to be a deliberate attack. However, looks like the Padmaavat actress is unfazed by the low rating. In a recently surfaced video on social media, Deepika was seen reacting to the dip in Chhapaak’s low IMDb during a radio programme and her swag did steal the show. She stated "Unhone meri rating badli hai, mera mann nahi.”

Take a look at Deepika’s witty reaction:

Deepika’s comment to all Bhakts and fascists downvoting Chhapaak - “ Unho ne meri IMDB rating badli hai, mera mann nahi “ you go girl @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/Grvpiaub2G — ria (@MonaDarlingx) January 29, 2020

For the uninitiated, Chhapaak happens to be a story based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Also starring Vikrant Massey, the movie managed to rake in Rs. 31.97 crore at the box office. Interestingly, Chhapaak also witnessed a box office clash with ’s 100th release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which has managed to collect a total over Rs. 150 crores so far and still witnessing a good response at the box office.

