Deepika Padukone glows in cut-out dress, Ananya Panday gets Siddhant's jacket at Gehraiyaan promotions; PICS
Advertisement
Monday evening came with a special treat for fans of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi as the Gehraiyaan trio stepped out for promotions. Having won hearts with the trailer of the film, Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya stepped out on Monday evening to promote their upcoming relationship drama. And well, certainly managed to make heads turn with their cute banter and stylish looks. Deepika, as usual, left fans swooning in a gorgeous look while Ananya and Siddhant's cute moment certainly stole the limelight.
Have a look:
Advertisement
Credits: Viral Bhayani
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!