Deepika Padukone goes ‘Cheeseball’ seeing Vicky Kaushal’s latest PHOTO and we agree with her; Check it out

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and next she will be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83

Post the promotions and release of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, and after returning to India from Davos, looks like, is in a relaxed mood and is making the most of her time before she hops onto the shoot of her next project. And when we say making the most, we mean that Deepika Padukone has been browsing through social media and taking from , Deepika, too, has started to leave quirky comments on her contemporary actors photos.

Case in point- Yesterday, when Vicky Kaushal posted a photo on social media wearing a blue sweater and loose colour block pants, he captioned the photo as “Agar mian rang hota toh shayad neela hota...” Now soon after, a host of his fans showered love on Vicky’s photo, but amidst all the comments, what caught our attention was a comment by Deepika Padukone as she wrote "cheeseball!!!" Well, if we try to fathom the meaning of Deepika’s comment, she probably meant Vicky is looking as delicious as a cheeseball in the photo.

Last week, Vicky was celebrating the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, the biggest hit of his career so far. Sharing stills from the film, he wrote, "From each one of us to each one of you... we thank you for everything you have given to our Film. Team URI is forever grateful. #1yearofURI” On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship, Sardar Udham Singh biopic, ’s Takht.

