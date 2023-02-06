Deepika Padukone goes chic, Hrithik Roshan opts for a casual outfit as they jet off to shoot for Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to work together for the first time. They have united for Siddharth Anand's upcoming film, Fighter. The aerial action thriller also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. Earlier, Hrithik and Deepika shot the first schedule of their film in Assam. The duo took a break post that as Pathaan starring Deepika, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, was up for release. Today, Deepika and Hrithik were seen making a stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport as they left to start shooting for the second schedule of Fighter.

In the videos, Deepika is seen sporting a black high-neck t-shirt along with denim jeans and boots. She styled her look with a cool overcoat, a clean bun and oversized sunnies. The actress, who enjoying the massive success of Pathaan, flashed her million-dollar smile as she entered the airport. On the other hand, Hrithik looked dapper in an all-black outfit. He wore a black t-shirt with matching joggers and a cap. He bumped into his Fighter co-star Akshay. The duo hugged each other and even posed for the paparazzi. Have a look:

During the success meet of Pathaan recently, SRK spilled beans on Fighter. He said, "In Fighter, Hrithik is the romantic lead. Deepika is the fighter. I have heard the story."

Hrithik Roshan reveals details about Fighter

On his birthday recently, Hrithik interacted with his fans online. During the conversation, he shared details about his upcoming film. The actor said, "We are shooting with real fighter jets. We just shot in a Sukhoi. It has been so inspiring just being around the Indian Air Force. There is so much to learn from their body language, decorum, the discipline, their courage and intelligence. I am very glad that I got to experience that myself."

Fighter marks Hrithik's second collaboration with Siddharth Anand after War. The film will be released in January 2024.