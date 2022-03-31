Deepika Padukone goes from drab to fab in NEW video; Says 'if only changing outfits were this easy'

It's tough being Deepika Padukone and we wouldn't say otherwise. From a hectic shoot schedule to attending global events, the actress does it all in a day's work. Recently, Deepika Padukone arrived in Dubai to attend the TIME100 Impact Award after wrapping up the shoot of Pathaan in Spain with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has been shooting non-stop and ended up making at least a million heads turn, in person and on social media, when she arrived to receive her award.

Stunning in a blingy Sabyasachi saree, Deepika looked all things glam. However, it wasn't all that easy, the actress revealed in her latest Instagram post. Taking to the gram, Deepika dropped a video as she was prepping for the big awards night in Dubai. In the video, the actress can be seen clad in a bath robe in her hotel room as she gears up to get into her saree.

Deepika took on the latest fad of short video wherein a person transitions into different outfit. Taking a cue from that, Deepika transitioned from her bathrobe to the drop dead gorgeous Sabyasachi saree in two seconds. Commenting on the trend, Deepika captioned her post, "If only changing outfits were this easy!" Well, if only!

The actress' photos from Dubai made way to social media as Deepika attended the evening with husband Ranveer Singh by her side.

