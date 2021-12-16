Deepika Padukone goes full throttle with her fashion, slays pink dress like a queen to promote 83; PICS

Deepika Padukone’s fashion sense is impeccable. From acing her shoot looks to looking effortlessly gorgeous in her airport looks, the woman can do it all. Often, she is spotted with her hubby Ranveer Singh, who is a fashion icon himself, in rocking outfits together. Just a while back, the two were spotted at the airport leaving for Dubai to promote their upcoming 83 in absolutely snapping outfits. While Ranveer sported a tiger print sweater with eccentric red pants, Deepika was the epitome of sophistication in her black and white co-ord set. Post reaching Dubai, Deepika now posted some pictures in a gorgeous dramatic pink dress and it is the definition of extra - and we are obsessed!

In the pictures that Deepika posted on her Instagram stories, she looked like she could give even Aphrodite, the goddess of beauty, a run for her money. Clad in a neon pink frilly dress with dramatic sleeves, the ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ actress was a sight to behold. She paired the look with diamond earrings that had a hint of blue. Her nude makeup only enhanced her look multifold. Her hair was done in a careless bun. And her best accessory? It was her captivating eyes and her subtle, enthralling smile.

Check Deepika's stories HERE:

The actress went to Dubai along with her love Ranveer Singh to promote the latest sports drama 83. 83, directed by Kabir Khan, stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and is set to make its theatrical release on 24 December.

