Deepika Padukone goes live on Instagram but hubby Ranveer Singh's comments steal the show

Actress Deepika Padukone is currently on cloud nine as she launched her self-care brand earlier today. She shared a glimpse of her products with her fans on Instagram. Soon after she launched the brand, the actress decided to go live on her handle. She was seen talking about her brand and what it is all about. She also showed a few of her products and talked about their benefits. Amid her live session, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh was seen dropping comments. Ranveer, who has always been Deepika's cheerleader, decided to spam the section with his adorable comments. Ranveer Singh spams wife Deepika Padukone's live session

Soon after Deepika went live, Ranveer Singh was seen expressing excitement and cheering for her. He commented, "Waah waah excitement toh dekho." He then addressed her fans and told them that his wife has been working hard. He wrote, "Yes everyone she has been working very hard." Later, he was also seen praising her brand products as he wrote, "Must say the products are world class." During the live, Deepika was also seen answering a few fan questions. Ranveer too dropped his sweet query that read, "I have a question, what time are you coming home?" While she was signing off and thanking her fans for their constant support, Ranveer wrote, "Thank me also for my love and support." The couple is often seen commenting on each other's posts and dishing out major social media PDA.



Ranveer Singh's special anniversary surprise for Deepika Padukone On November 14, the couple celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary. Though Deepika was busy with her work, Ranveer decided to give a cute surprise. He paid a surprise visit to her office and treated her with flowers and chocolates. He shared the picture on his Instagram story and wrote, "When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office.. Ps: Never underestimate the power of flowers & chocolates. Diamonds not needed buahaha, Take notes and thank me later gentlemen." Work front Ranveer is currently gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. It also stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles. Apart from this, he has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Deepika has Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan.

