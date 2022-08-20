Deepika Padukone goes 'uff', Suhana Khan joins her in hailing Khushi Kapoor's latest photoshoot

One of the most popular star kids on the block is Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor, who is all set to debut in Zoya Akhtar's film, The Archies. The gorgeous star kid is quite the fashionista and loves to share glimpses of her style via her Instagram handle. And, her recent photoshoot has won the hearts of not just her family members but also of her co-star Suhana Khan and superstar Deepika Padukone. Deepika and Suhaba turned cheerleaders for Khushi as the latter nailed a chic look.

Deepika and Suhana cheer for Khushi Kapoor

Khushi took to her Instagram handle and shared new photos from a shoot where she was seen nailing a cutout dress like a pro. In the photos, Sridevi's daughter was seen clad in a black cut-out dress with glam makeup on. She struck several poses and looked absolutely stunning. Seeing her photos, Deepika Padukone also could not resist dropping a comment. She wrote, "Uff" with a heart-eyes emoticon. On the other hand, Khushi's close friend and The Archies co-star Suhana Khan also left a sweet comment. She wrote, "Amazing." Karisma Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Maheep Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja and others too cheered for Khushi's bold photoshoot.

Khushi Kapoor to debut with Suhana in The Archies

Both Khushi and Suhana Khan are all set for their debut in Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. The film is an adaptation of the Archies comics and has been shot in Ooty. Other actors include Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina and Dot. It is helmed by Zoya and backed by Tiger Baby Films. The film will release on Netflix. The announcement video featured all the stars in never-seen-before looks and fans loved every bit of it.

Meanwhile, Khushi is currently on a break in California. She has been dropping glimpses from her vacay in the US and fans have loved them.

