Deepika Padukone is a goofball as she REACTS to the paparazzi constantly clicking her; Watch Video

has been making a splash in the city as part of her Chhapaak's promotions and the actress is definitely putting her most stylish foot forward. With Chhapaak exactly a week away from hitting the big screens, Deepika along with co-star Vikrant Massey was spotted at the film's title track launch event along with the legendary music trio Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy. While there were a lot of highlights from the event, Laxmi Agarwal, on whom the film is based, was also present for the same.

Post the event, Deepika was snapped leaving the venue with Laxmi and director Meghana Gulzar when she turned into a goofball. A video of the same was shared by a popular paparazzi page and the actress poked fun at the paps with some drama. In the video, Deepika can be seen walking alongside Laxmi and Meghana when she looks at the paps and goes into full drama queen mode saying, "Nahi, Nahi, Nahi," while trying to cover her face.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in 2005 at the age of 15 and in the film, Deepika will essay the role of Malti. Chhapaak is being co-produced by Deepika and it marks her debut as a producer. Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

