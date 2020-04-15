Deepika Padukone goofs around as she tries to get her tricks right in an unseen TikTok video; Watch

Apart from connecting with her fans the usual way, Deepika Padukone also joined TikTok earlier this year and has made quite a few videos on that platform.

However, thanks to millions of Deepika's fans we came across an unseen TikTok video of Deepika. And it's not just the final product. In fact, in the video we can see Deepika goofing around as she tries to get her tricks for the camera right. For the unversed, TikTok is all about effect, motions and drama all put together correctly.

In the video, Deepika can be seen dropping a stick, stomping her feet and looking at the camera with her fierce face on. While she has posted quite a few videos on TikTok, this one didn't make the cut.

Check out Deepika's unseen TikTok video below:

On Wednesday, Deepika also shared her childhood photo on Instagram. And no it's not the usual family or sibling picture, but Deepika was part of a print advertisement back in the day. She captioned the photo, "Started young..." Check it out:

The actress was last seen in Chhapaak which made a decent mark at the box office. What are your thoughts on DP's TikTok video? Let us know in the comments below.

