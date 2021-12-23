Deepika Padukone grooves with Harrdy Sandhu on his song Bijlee Bijlee post 83 premiere; Watch Video

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been creating a massive buzz these days courtesy their upcoming movie 83. The Kabir Khan directorial chronicles the Indian cricket team’s journey in the 1983 World Cup. And while the makers hosted a screening of the sports drama, the team was seen having a blast post the premiere. While it was a gala night, the team was seen taking over the dance floor and having a great time together. And now we have got our hands on an inside video from the party and it is taking the social media by a storm

In the video, Deepika was seen shaking a leg with her 83 co-star and Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu. The duo was seen grooving and Harrdy’s recent hit track Bijlee Bijlee and the singer turned actor was seen teaching him the hook step of the song. Dressed in a shimmery blue top with baggy denims, Deepika looked stunning and her fashion game on point. On the other hand, Harrdy looked dapper in a black tuxedo and was seen enjoying shaking a leg with Deepika.

Check out Deepika Padukone and Harrdy Sandhu’s video here:

To note, 83 will mark Deepika and Ranveer’s first collaboration post their wedding in 2018. The couple had last worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat, however, they didn’t have any scene together in the movie. While Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen as Roma Dev in the movie. The Kabir Khan directorial will be hitting the screens on December 24 this year.