Deepika Padukone grooving to Tamasha’s song in a throwback video will make you miss Ranbir Kapoor in the frame

A film that left everyone impressed back in 2015 was and starrer Tamasha. The film revolved around a guy named Ved who used to lead a normal 9 to 5 working life and every now and then, used to go on random trips to be whatever he wanted to be. On one such trip, he meets Tara who becomes an important part of his story of self-discovery. The film starred Ranbir as Ved and Deepika as Tara and one of the famous songs was Matargashti that showcased fun between their characters.

A throwback video of Deepika we stumbled upon from our archives that features the gorgeous star grooving alone to the song Matargashti from Tamasha. Clad in a white top with grey pants and her hair tied up, Deepika can be seen pulling off the iconic step from the song that she and Ranbir had done in the film. The song in which Deepika and Ranbir featured surely was a chartbuster back then and seeing the old video of Deepika grooving alone to the song, is bound to make you miss Ranbir in the frame.

Deepika and Ranbir’s film Tamasha was helmed by Imtiaz Ali and it did get a lot of appreciation for the story but did average business at the box office. However, the music of the film was loved and songs like Matargashti, Agar Tum Saath Ho and others were extremely popular and are still loved.

Meanwhile, currently, Deepika is staying at home amid lockdown. After Tamasha, Deepika and Ranbir didn’t work in any film. A while back, rumour had it that the two stars may have come together for Luv Ranjan’s film when Deepika was snapped at the filmmaker’s house. However, recently, was announced the leading lady of the film with Ranbir. Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ranbir, on the other hand, will be seen in Shamshera and Brahmastra.

