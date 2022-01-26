Deepika Padukone gushes as Ananya Panday syncs her life’s moments with Gehraiyaan song, Suhana Khan reacts

Actress Ananya Panday is making quite a splash with the recently released trailer of 'Gehraiyaan' and her stylish looks for the film promotions. The Gehraiyaan actress, On Wednesday, took to her social media to share an adorable montage chronicling her journey so far. And, Deepika Padukone and her best friend Suhana Khan were quick to react to the montage of memories featuring baby Ananya Panday as well as her sister Rysa Panday. The memories were synced to the Gehraiyaan song, Doobey that originally features Deepika and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Sharing the video, Ananya drooped unseen memories from her life. It included her video as a kid as well as her moments with friends and sister Rysa. Sharing it, Ananya wrote, "A deep dive into my life on my favourite song #doobey!! Is it on loop for you guys too #gehraiyaanonprime Feb 11 ( edit by @rsyapanday)." As soon as she shared it, Deepika reposted the reel on her Instagram story and called it 'cute.' On the other hand, Suhana answered Ananya's question and confirmed that she too is hooked to Gehraiyaan song Doobey.

'Doobey' has been trending on social media ever since it dropped and has become a hit already. Ananya will be essaying the character of Tia in 'Gehraiyaan' for which her fans are supremely excited. The film stars Ananya, Deepika, Siddhant in the lead while Dhariya Karwa, Rajat Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah will also be seen in pivotal roles. It is directed by Shakun Batra and backed by Karan Johar. The film is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on february 11, 2022.

Apart from 'Gehraiyaan', Ananya also has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and 'Liger' in the pipeline. It stars Vijay Deverakonda with her and is directed by Pur Jagannadh.

