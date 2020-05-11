Deepika Padukone gushes over Ananya Panday on her Mother’s Day childhood video; Latter says ‘Miss You Deepu’

Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday will soon be seen in Shakun Batra’s film. Recently, when Ananya shared a cute childhood video with mum Bhavana on Mother’s Day, Deepika couldn’t help but gush over it. Ananya also had the best response to Deepika. Check it out.

Actress Ananya Panday showered love on her mom Bhavana on the occasion of Mother’s Day with adorable throwback posts. From posing cute photos with her mom to sharing an adorable wish for her, Ananya did everything to make Mother’s Day special for her mom. And it looks like her co-star was in complete awe of Ananya’s cute posts. Deepika and Ananya will be soon working in Shakun Batra’s untitled film with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Often, Deepika drops comments on Ananya’s posts.

This time, a Mother’s Day post shared by Ananya in the form of a cute childhood video drew Deepika’s attention. The gorgeous star took to the comments and called Ananya, ‘Cutieeeeee!!!’ with a heart eye emoticon. Seeing the comment from her future co-star, Ananya also couldn’t help but respond in the most adorable way. Ananya declared in her reply that she is missing Deepika amid the lockdown. The cute banter between the two future co-stars made fans anxious to see them on screen together.

Ananya wrote back to Deepika, “Misss You Deeepu,” with a heart emoticon. The cute conversation left the fans in awe of the two divas. Meanwhile, Ananya and Deepika had started prepping for Shakun’s film when the lockdown was announced. Soon the filming was supposed to start but due to the Coronavirus lockdown, everything has been postponed until later. The film is based on complicated interpersonal relationships and will bring together Ananya, Siddhant and Deepika. It is being produced by and will hit the screens on February 12, 2021.

Check out Ananya and Deepika’s cute banter:

Meanwhile, both Deepika and Ananya are spending time at home with their families. Deepika often shares updates on what she is upto amid the lockdown. Likewise, Ananya also keeps her fans updated with her quarantine activities at home. Ananya will also be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. It is slated to release on June 12, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

