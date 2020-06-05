Deepika Padukone gushes over Ranveer Singh’s Dil Dhadakne Do photo and WANTS to go back their dating days

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the power couple in Bollywood. The two dated for a while before they got hitched in 2018. As Dil Dhadakne Do completes 5 years, Ranveer shared a photo from shoot days and Deepika could not resist commenting on it.

Among the couples in Bollywood who are extremely popular, and enjoy a massive fan following. The duo never fails to amaze their fans with their adorable PDA and often, paint social media red with their lovey-dovey posts and comments for each other. Once again, Deepika left fans in awe when she dropped a sweet comment on hubby Ranveer’s Dil Dhadakne Do post. The actor shared a photo from the shoot days as the film completes 5 years today and left his lady love in awe.

Not just this, even director Zoya Akhtar dropped a comment on Ranveer’s photo and wanted to go back to the shoot days on the ship. Seems like Deepika too was in the mood to relive the amazing holiday with beau Ranveer on the sets of Dil Dhadakne Do as she replied to Zoya and wrote, “me too,” along with a drooling and a kiss emoji, a heart emoticon. For those of you who are unaware, when Ranveer was shooting for Dil Dhadakne Do with , and others, ladylove Deepika visited the sets to meet him as they were reportedly seeing each other back then.

Also Read|Ranveer Singh celebrates 5 years of Dil Dhadakne Do with a throwback selfie; Zoya Akhtar says 'Take me back'

Back then, photos of Deepika from the cruise ship also had surfaced on social media. It was reported that Deepika spent time with Ranveer and crew on that trip and then headed home. As the film completed 5 years today, Ranveer relived his memories with a post and Deepika too wished to go back to days when she was dating Ranveer. A while back, even Anil Kapoor had confirmed that Deepika visited Ranveer on the sets in an interview, and in the same, he had revealed the advice he had passed on to Deepika about the actor. He said, “I remember on the sets of Dil Dhadakne Do when Deepika came to meet him (Ranveer) and we were going on the ship. So she was there and I was like – chodna matt isko. Yeh ladka superb hai yaar. Perfect choice! You can’t get a better boy.”

Here’s what Deepika commented on Ranveer Singh’s Dil Dhadakne Do post:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Deepika is spending her time at home with Ranveer and often, the two share adorable photos and videos from home on social media. From working out with Ranveer to indulging in cooking, Deepika is doing everything to make the most of this lockdown period. On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is being produced by and is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×