Deepika Padukone has been listening to Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s THIS song on loop amid quarantine

Deepika Padukone is hooked to Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s THIS song from Love Aaj Kal. Take a look

Amid lockdown, when all of us are at home, Bollywood actors, too, are spending time doing household chores, baking, cooking, among other things to keep themselves busy and besides cooking for hubby , is also learning to play the piano and catching up on Bollywood songs, and thanks to social media, we know that the one song that has Deepika hooked to is Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s song Shayad from Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. Well, although the film didn’t fare well at the box office, however, fans love the songs of the film.

Today, Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse of her new playlist and the one song that she has been hearing on loop is Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s song from Love Aaj Kal titled Shayad. Well, Deepika was part of Imtiaz Ali’s 2010-film Love Aaj Kal, which is a prequel to Love Aaj Kal and therefore, we aren’t surprised that Deepika has been listening to the songs on loop.

Talking about Shayad, the song is composed by Pritam and crooned by Arjit Singh. Taking to her Instagram story, Deepika Padukone, who is in quarantine with Ranveer, shared it with quirky-graphics which read, ‘Shayad – This track gets me.’ Also, at and Zoya Akhtar’s fundraiser concert, Arijit Singh and Pritam had crooned to Shayad.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh gives Monday motivation as he begins his week working out with ‘home gym buddy’ Deepika Padukone

A few days back, Deepika Padukone shared a photo with sister Anisha Padukone as she was sorely missing her and sharing the picture, she wrote, “I miss you peanut !!!Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you!!! #AnishaPadukone #siblings.”

Check out Deepika Padukone's post below:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×