Deepika Padukone has a cute pet name for Anisha Padukone & Gehraiyaan co-star Ananya Panday; Can you guess?

Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan and both the actresses can’t keep calm about it. In fact, they don’t miss out on a chance to sing praises for each other. Interestingly, Deepika and Ananya’s chemistry, both on and off the screen, has been grabbing a lot of attention and has got the fans excited about Gehraiyaan. Interestingly, Deepika and Ananya didn’t know each other before working on the Shakun Batra directorial.

Talking about the actress, Deepika told NDTV, “Ananya is younger than my younger sister and I love her”. Overwhelmed with her love, Ananya, in her conversation with NDTV stated that the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress has kept an adorable nick name for her sister Anisha and her. “She calls me also Annie and she calls her sister also Annie. She always says I am like her lovely younger sister that's why she always used to kiss me and hug me. the first thing you notice about Deepika is that she is warm and affectionate and she shows that she is affectionate,” Ananya had stated.

On the other hand, Deepika also lauded Ananya for her intelligence and observant nature. “I didn't know her at all before we started working on this film. I knew as much as anyone else does, via social media. I don't mean this in a way of making a joke but I mean it when I say that she is extremely intelligent for her age. She is sharp! Either she has not shown that side of her to the world or people just don't give her enough credit for that. She is also very observant, she is constantly observing what other actors are doing. She constantly wants to get better at her work,” she was quoted saying.

Also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, Gehraiyaan is slated to release on February 11.

