  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Deepika Padukone has a message for Ranveer Singh after he snoozes his alarm repeatedly & it’s every wife ever

In her recent ‘ask me anything’ session, Deepika Padukone reveals her message for husband Ranveer Singh and it will leave you in splits.
2027 reads Mumbai
Deepika Padukone has a message for Ranveer Singh after he snoozes his alarm repeatedly & it’s every wife everDeepika Padukone has a message for Ranveer Singh after he snoozes his alarm repeatedly & it’s every wife ever
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are undoubtedly one of the most talked about and adored couples in Bollywood. Not just they dish out major relationship goals to the couples but they mushy romance and social media PDA is also a thing among fans. In fact, Ranveer and Deepika, fondly called as DeepVeer by the audience, have also been treating the fans with their adorable moments during the lockdown on social media. Keeping up the trajectory of giving a glimpse of their oh so perfect married life, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actress has sent out an important message for hubby Ranveer.

In her recent ‘ask me anything’ session on Instagram, Deepika was quizzed about a message she wants to convey to her Bajirao Mastani co-star through social media and her reply is related to every wife around. Referring to Ranveer’s habit of snoozing the alarm, the Chennai Express actress asked him to join her on the breakfast table soon. She wrote, “You’ve snoozed about 35,000 times! Come on! Breakfast is on the table!.”

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s message for husband Ranveer Singh:

The actress has been coming across some interesting questions in the AMA session which include her bucket list post the COVID 19 lockdown is over. To this, Deepika replied saying that she will be flying to Bangalore to meet her parents and sister Anisha Padukone. The Chennai Express actress was also quizzed about her weird talents to which, she stated, “My husband or sister would be the best people to answer that! I’m sure they have quite a few to share!”

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement