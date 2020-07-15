Deepika Padukone has a message for Ranveer Singh after he snoozes his alarm repeatedly & it’s every wife ever

In her recent ‘ask me anything’ session, Deepika Padukone reveals her message for husband Ranveer Singh and it will leave you in splits.

and are undoubtedly one of the most talked about and adored couples in Bollywood. Not just they dish out major relationship goals to the couples but they mushy romance and social media PDA is also a thing among fans. In fact, Ranveer and Deepika, fondly called as DeepVeer by the audience, have also been treating the fans with their adorable moments during the lockdown on social media. Keeping up the trajectory of giving a glimpse of their oh so perfect married life, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actress has sent out an important message for hubby Ranveer.

In her recent ‘ask me anything’ session on Instagram, Deepika was quizzed about a message she wants to convey to her Bajirao Mastani co-star through social media and her reply is related to every wife around. Referring to Ranveer’s habit of snoozing the alarm, the Chennai Express actress asked him to join her on the breakfast table soon. She wrote, “You’ve snoozed about 35,000 times! Come on! Breakfast is on the table!.”

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s message for husband Ranveer Singh:

The actress has been coming across some interesting questions in the AMA session which include her bucket list post the COVID 19 lockdown is over. To this, Deepika replied saying that she will be flying to Bangalore to meet her parents and sister Anisha Padukone. The Chennai Express actress was also quizzed about her weird talents to which, she stated, “My husband or sister would be the best people to answer that! I’m sure they have quite a few to share!”

