Deepika Padukone has the perfect movie suggestion to drive away your Lockdown 4 & Monday blues; Take a look

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share a poster of a movie she binged on amid the lockdown. The diva also suggested it to her fans and it surely will drive away your blues. Check it out.

Once again, on May 17, the COVID 19 lockdown was extended till May 31 across the nation. While the rules of the lockdown 4 are different from previous ones, still everyone is advised to stay at home. Amid this, has come to everyone’s rescue by sharing a movie to binge on to drive away any Monday and lockdown blues. Amid the lockdown, Deepika has been spending time at home with and has been bingeing on different films and series.

Recently, Deepika got a chance to watch the 2012 hit film, The Perks of Being a Wallflower starring Emma Watson, Ezra Miller and Logan Lerman in the lead. The film revolves around a 15-year-old who is suffering from depression due to his best friend’s suicide and he transfers into another school, where two seniors befriend him. How the two seniors change his life and how the trio goes through ups and downs of school life is the story of the film. Deepika seems to have loved it as she shared the same on her story as a recommendation.

Deepika shared the poster of the film on her Instagram story and wrote “watch it now.” The diva has been bingeing on movies amid the lockdown and everytime she watches a good one, she suggests fans watch them too.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s movie suggestion:

Meanwhile, the actress is staying at home amid the lockdown and was last seen in Chhapaak with Vikrant Massey. The film didn’t do well at the box office but managed to impress critics. Deepika will now be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is being produced by and is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

