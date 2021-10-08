Deepika Padukone has THIS surprise for her ‘little one’ Ranveer Singh ahead of The Big Picture

Updated on Oct 08, 2021 02:16 PM IST  |  79.2K
   
Deepika Padukone has THIS surprise for her ‘little one’ Ranveer Singh ahead of The Big Picture
Deepika Padukone has THIS surprise for her ‘little one’ Ranveer Singh ahead of The Big Picture
Advertisement

Ranveer Singh is all set to turn a host with the upcoming show ‘The Big Picture’. Recently, the actor helmed an event where he unveiled the format of the game in his trademark super-energetic avatar. Well, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer have always given us all couple goals and their love is evident in their social media posts. Today the actor took to his Instagram stories to post a picture of a little surprise that his wifey gave him ahead of the premiere of The Big Picture and we bet it will melt your hearts. 

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ranveer Singh posted a boomerang video. In the video, we can see Ranveer holding a best wishes card with a note written by Deepika Padukone herself. We can also see The Big Picture poster kept below. In the note, Deepika had written, “You Got This! All the best my little one…I love you!” Ranveer shared this story and wrote, “Babygurl” with a heart emoji. Isn’t this so cute? These two always manage to skip the heartbeats of their fans and followers. 

Take a look: 

ranveer singh story

In the recent interaction with the media for The Big Picture, Ranveer Singh had candidly opened up about the exciting plans that lie ahead for him. In a heart-warming moment, he described his own ‘Big Picture’ in life with his actress wife Deepika Padukone

When he was quizzed about where he sees himself in the future, and the definition of his own life’s ‘Big Picture’ Ranveer responded by saying, “Ek pyaara sa ghar ho, jisme meri wife aur mere bacche khush aur swasth rahe. What else can I ask for? My only hope is that I can entertain everyone till my very last day. This is the ‘Big Picture’ of my life!”

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone gave tips to Ranveer Singh for The Big Picture?

Advertisement

Credits: Ranveer Singh/Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : They are the natural creation of eternal love and passion. Deepveer forever!
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Deepveer classy,love, IN EVERYTHING!
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : The connection made in the sky and the stars shows the reality of the world through the beautiful characters, RANVEER & DEEPIKA!
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : The love of the family, the passion of the couple is the embodiment and the daily interweaving expressed admirably by these two warm, wonderful hearts and souls, DEEPVEER!
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : How much I love Ranveer with Deepika. They grew up, they went together in all personal and professional aspects in a safe and absolutely enchanting way. A couple, a dream family, a pleasure of husband and wife!
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : the real deepveer movie with the title "a happy wife loved by a passionate husband". pleasant viewing dear audience
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : what can you say when a couple is beautiful than to admire with pleasure this special pair made to delight the eyes all the time.deepveer is magical
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : RS's heart has the shape of DP's queen. DP's love is clear and has only one RS name!
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Only love is Deepika & Ranveer!
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : A dream team, an amazing balance, an unparalleled love, all bearing only the magical name DeepVeer!
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : made for each other ,DEEPVEER.
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Unique couple, love for eternity, inheritance of this attractive couple.
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : The way they both hold hands is absolutely fantastic .
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Amazing pair,Deepika forever with Ranveer ! thank you,
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : delight, love, joy has the face of this happy couple.
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : LOVE ALWAYS WINS, RANVEER & DEEPIKA!
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : the charming ranveer with his beautiful wife, deepika.
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : their pr is disgusting
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : deepveer love is getting sweeter and more wonderful every day.
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Always with you,DEEPIKA & RANVEER !
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : a happy family.deepika & ranveer a dream couple.
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Deepika sets the tone, Deepika receives love. She is the queen of Ranveer's heart!
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : We are watching the news about you two dear ones 24 hours a day, on instagram, twitter, facebook, media publications, anything. We love Deepveer very much.
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Deepika and Ranveer are the embodied attraction. The way they both mold themselves always creates an explosion, hot passion, creates unique, rare magic.
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : DEEPVEER, a support, a mutual encouragement between the two wrapped in a sublime love every time.
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : They charge their energies and support themselves formidably, expressing their desires and love simply and emphatically. Ranveer & Deepika story couple.
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : The team created by Deepveer is a poem of love, a picture of happiness, an unparalleled balance. Their frantic way of support, the encouragements they address naturally and cleanly make them go to success most of the time. They really are a pleasure.
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : competitive copycat
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : I like this couple. It is perfect!
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : The eternal love DEEPIKA and RANVEER!
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : The Best couple Deepveer!
REPLY 2 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Love have only this name, Dp and Rs.
REPLY 3 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Deepveer is our Gift!
REPLY 2 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Queen & Handsome!
REPLY 2 10 hours ago
Anonymous : King of love with Queen of hearts Ranveer & Deepika.
REPLY 2 10 hours ago
Anonymous : We love you so much. Only Dp with Rs.
REPLY 2 10 hours ago
Anonymous : One words. You are a magic couple. Deepveer!
REPLY 2 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Forever love deepika with ranveer.
REPLY 2 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Magical team, wonderful jodi, great love story and beautiful chemistry. DEEPVEER!
REPLY 2 10 hours ago
Anonymous : The golden couple Ranveer & Deepika.
REPLY 2 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Amazing pair Deepika and Ranveer.
REPLY 2 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Very good DP&RS.
REPLY 2 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Hot couple Deepika with Ranveer.
REPLY 2 10 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All