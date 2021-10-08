Deepika Padukone has THIS surprise for her ‘little one’ Ranveer Singh ahead of The Big Picture

Ranveer Singh is all set to turn a host with the upcoming show ‘The Big Picture’. Recently, the actor helmed an event where he unveiled the format of the game in his trademark super-energetic avatar. Well, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer have always given us all couple goals and their love is evident in their social media posts. Today the actor took to his Instagram stories to post a picture of a little surprise that his wifey gave him ahead of the premiere of The Big Picture and we bet it will melt your hearts.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ranveer Singh posted a boomerang video. In the video, we can see Ranveer holding a best wishes card with a note written by Deepika Padukone herself. We can also see The Big Picture poster kept below. In the note, Deepika had written, “You Got This! All the best my little one…I love you!” Ranveer shared this story and wrote, “Babygurl” with a heart emoji. Isn’t this so cute? These two always manage to skip the heartbeats of their fans and followers.

Take a look:

In the recent interaction with the media for The Big Picture, Ranveer Singh had candidly opened up about the exciting plans that lie ahead for him. In a heart-warming moment, he described his own ‘Big Picture’ in life with his actress wife Deepika Padukone.

When he was quizzed about where he sees himself in the future, and the definition of his own life’s ‘Big Picture’ Ranveer responded by saying, “Ek pyaara sa ghar ho, jisme meri wife aur mere bacche khush aur swasth rahe. What else can I ask for? My only hope is that I can entertain everyone till my very last day. This is the ‘Big Picture’ of my life!”

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone gave tips to Ranveer Singh for The Big Picture?