Deepika Padukone has THIS reaction to her name being announced as a presenter at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Be it her style or her performances in her films, everything makes her fans go gaga. Well, this morning the actress made it to the headlines after it was revealed that she will be among the presenters at the BAFTA Film Awards alongside big and eminent names like David Beckham, Dua Lipa, and others. Sharing this piece of news on her stories, the actress expressed gratitude.

Deepika Padukone reacts

Deepika Padukone’s fans couldn't contain their excitement when they heard that she will be presenting at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024. Once again, she is ready to bring pride to India on a global platform. Sharing the news on her Instagram stories, the Gehraiyaan star expressed her gratitude.

It's still a mystery which category she'll be presenting an award for, but this news is definitely huge! Alongside David Beckham, Cate Blanchett, and Dua Lipa, we have other notable personalities like Adjoa Andoh from Bridgerton, Hugh Grant from Wonka, and Lily Collins from Emily in Paris who will also be presenting awards at the BAFTA awards.

Check out the story:

Deepika Padukone has truly made India proud by representing our country at various global events before the BAFTA Film Awards 2024. She was the only Indian chosen to be on the Cannes Jury, had the honor of unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy, and became the first face of prestigious luxury brands worldwide. Deepika's achievements have been nothing short of remarkable.

About BAFTA Film Awards 2024

The BAFTA Film Awards 2024 are happening on Sunday night at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone return to the bay

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone always manage to impress us with their love for each other whenever they step out. Just the other day, this adorable duo was seen at the Mumbai airport, making a fashionable exit. Holding hands and looking head over heels in love, Ranveer, the star of Cirkus, gallantly escorted his lady love to their car.

They totally nailed their winter fashion game and showed that even in their cozy attire, they still looked incredibly stylish. Ranveer, the epitome of sophistication, rocked a classy outfit consisting of a sleek black coat, perfectly matched with trousers, a sharp white t-shirt, and completed with coordinated shoes, cap, and trendy sunglasses.

On the other hand, Deepika looked absolutely elegant in a light blue sweater paired with a crisp white shirt. She rocked denim pants and stylish sneakers to complete her outfit. Her hair was neatly tied up in a fashionable bun, and she added a touch of sophistication with black sunglasses. With just a hint of lip gloss, she effortlessly grabbed everyone's attention and proved once again why she is considered a fashion icon.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika Padukone is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Fighter. This Siddharth Anand film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and others in pivotal roles. The actress portrayed the role of an Indian Air Force officer in the movie and has been praised for it.

Apart from this, she is all set to star in Singham Again along with hubby Ranveer Singh. This is a cop movie helmed by Rohit Shetty. The action-packed film boasts a star-studded cast, featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others. Apart from this, Deepika is awaiting the release of Kalki 2898 AD, a futuristic sci-fi adventure featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Reportedly, she also has The Intern remake alongside Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.

