Deepika Padukone has your Sunday movie night sorted as she suggests you to watch Marvel's Black Panther

Deepika Padukone might have sorted your Sunday plan as she suggested her fans watch Marvel's, Black Panther amid the lockdown by sharing the poster of the amazing movie. Check it out here.

Due to the increase in the number of cases, the lockdown which was about to end today has been extended till June 30th but several relaxations have been provided, apart from the containment zones. Movement in between the cities has also been promoted now, however, one will have to come to a conclusion about the movement with mutual consent. Due to the lockdown, malls and theaters have been shut since March and nothing has been yet told about when will the theaters open again,. Amid all this, the OTT platforms have come as a ray of hope for all of us but choosing what to watch everyday is quite tedious. But don't you worry as like always has suggested something to watch and spend a great Sunday.

The Chhapaak actress has shared a poster of Marvel's Black Panther on her Instagram story. Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, the movie stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa / Black Panther alongside Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. Sharing the poster, DP wrote, "Watch it now!" Not only this but the Padmaavat actress has also shared a motivating dialogue of T'Challa talking about Wakanda. For the uninitiated, in Black Panther, T'Challa is crowned king of Wakanda following his father's death, but he is challenged by Killmonger who plans to abandon the country's isolationist policies and begin a global revolution.

Meanwhile, like all of us, Deepika is also under quarantine at home. She is spending her quarantine period with her husband and Ctor . The actress has been updating fans about the titbit of her life amid lockdown on social media with fans. From cooking delicious meals for Ranveer to uploading throwback pictures with sister Anisha Padukone, the Bajirao Mastani actress has her social media game on point.

Check out Deepika Padukone's post here:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and next, she will be seen in the movie '83 where she will play the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev while Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev. The actress will also be seen in Shakun Batra's directorial with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

