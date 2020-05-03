Deepika Padukone has your weekend binge sorted as she shares not one but two film suggestions; Find Out

Deepika Padukone might have sorted your weekend plan as she has two film suggestions for you and they might be of interest. Check it out here.

All of us are at home, locked down, trying to keep our spirits high in whatever ways we can. And well, something that all of us are doing is binge-watching on films and series, because why not? Well, with so many days at hand, even the OTT platforms have been begging before some of us to take a break because there is literally nothing new to see. However, as it turns out, might have your weekend sorted with two film suggestions.

Deepika Padukone, just like all of us, has been staying indoors and trying to keep up with the quarantine. The actress took to social media to share posters of two films, Phantom Thread and Her. The actress sure might have loved the films and so, she decided to carry it forward with her suggestion and we think we might actually go on to watch one right now. The weekend is here and all of us can use movie suggestions from anyone, isn't it?

Deepika Padukone's posts:

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday on working with Deepika Padukone in Shakun’s film: You don’t feel like she is overpowering you

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak. Though the movie did not fare very well at the box office, she did create a huge impact with her performance. And now, the actress has been gearing up for multiple films, including the Shakun Batra directorial with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. However, everything is one a halt right now given the lockdown so we'll have to wait to see her back on the screens.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×