Deepika Padukone on her battle with COVID-19: I was completely unrecognisable

COVID-19 is spreading at a rampant rate. From Kareena Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor, several celebrities tested positive for COVID-19 in the recent months. Last year in May, Deepika Padukone also contracted the virus. While the actress never shared any update while recovering, she recently recalled her battle with COVID-19 and said life after it changed for her as she was completely unrecognisable. Apart from the actress, her parents Prakash Padukone, Ujjala and sister Anisha had also tested positive for the virus.

Speaking to Film Companion, Deepika said that she thinks lockdown one was very different as all of them were trying to understand how to navigate their lives around this new wave. While in lockdown two everyone in her family, including her, had COVID at the same time.

She had further added, "Life after Covid changed for me because physically, I was unrecognisable completely... I think (due to) the medication I was given, the steroids that I was put on. So Covid in itself was weird, your body feels different, your mind feels different. I felt that when I had the illness it was still okay but after that, I needed to take two months off work because my mind wasn't working. The phase for me was very, very difficult."

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika will be working on Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.