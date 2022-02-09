Deepika Padukone on her equation with newcomers in Gehraiyaan: Didn’t want to make them feel threatened

The relationship drama has been making noise ever since the trailer released. The film has an interesting mix of actors including Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Kharwa. Just two days ahead of the release, Deepika Padukone spoke about her film in a new interview. The actress even commented on her equation with the newbies in the film.

Speaking to ETimes, Deepika opened up about her equation with newcomers Siddhant, Ananya, and Dhairya and said, “It was certainly something that I was cognisant of, as at any point, I didn’t want to make any of them feel intimidated or threatened. In fact, I gave Shakun the idea that we all go to Goa earlier and hang out, get to know each other and keep reading the script, as it is the kind of film where the relationships feel extremely real and organic. I would like to believe that I made them feel as comfortable as possible and not think of me with any preconceived idea of who I am. And to sort of connect with me the person, instead of the idea of me that they might have.”

On being asked if she did anything specific to help them to connect with her, Deepika said that she is not the kind of person who walks into the movie set with the feeling that others have to take her seriously as she is the actor with 15-years’ experience. She added that she wanted them to embrace the person that she was, so she didn’t have to do anything different and was just being who she is.

Shakun Batra’s directorial is all set to release on February 11 on the OTT platform.

