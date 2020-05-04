Deepika Padukone is at her goofy best in THIS BTS video from the sets of Bajirao Mastani; WATCH

Deepika Padukone is at her goofy best in this BTS video from the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani; Take a look

, just like all of us, is in quarantine due to the Coronavirus crisis, and while some actors are working out and doing household chores amidst the lockdown, this Padmaavat actress is indulging in self care and baking for hubby . From turning Marie Konda and organising her kitchen and house, Deepika has been making the most of her quarantine. Now, due to the lockdown, since we are indoors, there are no new paparazzi photos of Bollywood stars, however, what brightened up the day today was a throwback video of Deepika Padukone from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani wherein Deepika is seen having fun on the sets.

In the behind the scenes video of Deepika Padukone from the sets of the film, we can seen Deepika Padukone at her goofy best. Shared by one of the many fan clubs of the actress, we can see Deepika Padukone having fun on the sets while rehearsing for the hook step of Deewani Mastani, dressed in her Indian attire. In the said video, Deepika Padukone can be seen boxing herself in the head while trying to rehearse for the song, and this video clearly defines our quarantine mood, isn’t it?

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak starring Vikrant Massey, and next, she will be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s 83, a film which is based on the life of Kapil Dev and the Indian World Cup victory in 1983. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the release of the film has been postponed. Also, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film starring Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Check out Deepika Padukone's BTS video from the sets of Deewani Mastani:

