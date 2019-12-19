Deepika Padukone: Here's what the Chhapaak actress has to say about balancing career and personal life

Chhapaak actress Deepika Padukone recently spoke about how she manages her personal life and her career. Read further to know what she says about the same.

The beautiful and gorgeous has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media off late owing to the release of the trailer of her much – awaited movie Chhapaak. Well, there is no doubt about this fact that the actress has given a phenomenal performance in the movie which is very much evident from the trailer. Now, everyone is waiting eagerly Chhapaak to hit the theatre screens soon in order to see Deepika’s stellar performance in the same.

Deepika has been quite busy these days as she has been promoting her movie at every possible platform. Recently at an event, the ’83 actress spoke in details about how she balances her personal life and career. She says that her married life is no different than others. Deepika quotes that it is very much important to respect each other. She further states that it is important for spending quality time with each other and also the family members.

Deepika highlights the necessity to understand each other’s professional demands. Well, after hearing all this, we can definitely figure out the secret behind Deepika and ’s happy married life! For the unversed, Deepika tied the knot with Ranveer Singh last year and have been inseparable since then. A few days back, the lovely couple celebrated their first marriage anniversary much to the excitement of their fans. Ranveer and Deepika are all set to collaborate again for the upcoming sports drama in which they will be playing an on – screen couple!

Credits :Pinkvilla

