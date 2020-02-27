Deepika Padukone high on fashion & beaming with joy is every reason to help driving mid week blues away; PHOTO

Deepika Padukone is our women crush every day and so we thought, we would bless your feed with a happy photo of hers. Check it out.

is every girl's crush and every boy's dream, and while we cannot deny that, we also have to admit how a lot of it has to do with her fashion and that smile. We all remember how Deepika's wave from Om Shanti Om had us all smitten with her, and oh, that dimple too! We bet some of us could go gaga about the Chhapaak star and never stop because that is just how amazing she is, and has always been.

On this mid-day of the week, a Thursday as we call it, we thought we would help you out driving those mid-week blues away with a happy throwback picture of the diva. In this photo from who knows how long, Deepika looks every bit chic with a blue black shirt jacket, leather pants to go with it, and those black boots, not to forget, the black handbag as well. Deepika's smile is the perfect add on to the look, sans any makeup, because that is always just the best.

Check out Deepika Padukone's photo right here:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn get spotted at a dubbing studio; Is a new film on the cards)

On the work front, Deepika's latest outing, Chhapaak, has gotten her a decent start to this year that has a lot more in store. The movie did receive a great response and has been praised for the topic of an acid attack that it touches upon, however, the numbers didn't do very well.

Credits :Instagram

Read More