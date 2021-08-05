Deepika Padukone hilariously proves she is an 'outstanding student' with childhood photos

is among the actresses who never fails to take the social media by a storm with her posts. The actress, who is quite active on Instagram, often treat fans with beautiful pics of herself along with some mushy posts with her husband and the movie announcements. Keeping with this trajectory, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela star has now shared a witty video including her childhood pics which serves a perfect Throwback Thursday treat for the fans.

The video featured Deepika video recalling how she was an outstanding student during her childhood. She stated, “For as long as I can remember, I was always that student or child who wanted to do things outside of the classroom”. Soon the video came with some of the adorable pics of the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress from childhood days wherein she was seen posing as a toddler and even from her childhood days. In fact, one of the pics also featured Deepika dressed in her school uniform and was holding two certificates and a trophy. She captioned the post as “Outstanding Student Indeed…!”

Check out Deepika Padukone’s post here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actress will be seen in Nag Ashwin’s much talked about project with Prabhas. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Singh directorial ’83. This isn’t all. Deepika will also be seen playing the lead role in and John Abraham starrer Pathan which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand.

