Is Deepika Padukone hinting at Shakun Batra's next film title with THIS breathtaking sunset photo?

Thanks to her hectic shoot schedule, 's fans have been getting a daily glimpse of the actress at the Gateway Of India for the last one week. Along with her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, the trio have been spotted multiple times with Deepika and Siddhant being snapped almost six days straight. The shoot which is taking place on the outskirts of Mumbai sees the actors boarding a ferry and sailing away to their location.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, the film's shoot has been underway for almost two months now including the Goa schedule. However, the film's title has not yet been disclosed. Now, Deepika took to Instagram to repost a stunning sea view of the sunset and has probably hinted at the film's title.

It all started when stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania shared a breathtaking view of the sunset from the boat. While sharing the same, she tagged the film's cast and captioned it, "ONLY LOVE #project70." While there was not much to make of it, Deepika re-shared the photo on her Instagram Story and dropped multiple heart GIFs on Anaita's photo. The actress used one big heart GIF around 'Only love'.

Given that Shakun Batra's film is a modern day love story with Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya and Dhairya Karwa in the cast, Only Love as a title name makes sense. We wonder if there's any truth to that?

Check out Deepika's post below:

Recently, fans were in for a treat as a video of Deepika and Siddhant chilling on the boat went viral. What are your thoughts on 'Only Love' as a probable title? Let us know in the comments below.

