Deepika Padukone hints at 'new home' as she shares photos from Pathaan's shoot in Spain

Deepika Padukone made heads turn when she left Mumbai over the weekend and headed to Spain for the shoot of Pathaan. In an all-blazing red look, Deepika made sure paparazzi had all the attention on her as netizens reacted strongly to her look. Looks like Deepika has a few relaxing days before she starts shooting full-fledged for Pathaan and has used the time meticulously.

On Sunday, Deepika dropped a few photos on her Instagram Story which she labelled as 'Escape Time'. The actress was headed to blue waters and clear air as she shared snaps from her flight. On reaching, Deepika, who will be in Spain for a decent amount of time, shared a snap of her every day view and called it her 'new home'. More like a temporary new home?

Much to the delight of her fans, the actress also dropped a selfie and tagged it as a 'lazy Sunday'. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's snaps from Pathaan's shoot location in Spain:

Pathaan starring Deepika, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham is slated to release on January 25, 2023. Apart from the actress, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham were also snapped at the Mumbai airport leaving for Spain.

While SRK flew solo with his security, John was snapped leaving for Spain with his wife Priya Runchal.

