Deepika Padukone hits the salon to bring back hair highlights as she preps for Shakun Batra's flick in Goa

may not be snapped out and about as often as before, thanks to coronavirus, but people around the actress are sharing glimpses on social media. And this latest glimpse of the actress by her hair stylist sent her die-hard fans and fan clubs into a tizzy. Ramping up her lockdown look, Deepika's hairstylist took to Instagram to share the actress' brand new look. Sharing a boomerang and two pictures, Deepika flaunted her new hair colour as they posed for the camera with their masks on.

Deepika's hairstylist Clarabelle Saldanha wrote, "Always a delight working on a new look for @deepikapadukone She knows what she wants and knows how to work it! #hair." The actress' new look comes just days before she gears up to head to Goa to shoot Shakun Batra's untitled project.

For the unversed, Deepika will reportedly be heading to Goa on 11 September to begin shooting for Shakun Batra's next film opposite Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. "Deepika will head to Goa on 11th September after completing her brand commitments here in Mumbai. The team will prepare together and then start shoot in a couple of days," a source had told DNA India. While the shoot was earlier set to take place in Sri Lanka, the makers moved it closer to home, given Covid 19 restrictions.

The actress was most recently snapped at the Mumbai airport with husband as they returned from Bengaluru after visiting the actress' parents.

