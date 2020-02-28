Deepika Padukone on Hollywood post xXx: The content of the film matters more than where the film is made

The gorgeous actress who recently gave a super hit film, Chhapaak, was questioned about not signing any Hollywood ventures post the film xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

The stunning actress from Bollywood has featured in some blockbuster films in her film career spanning 13 years. Deepika Padukone featured in the Hollywood project titled, xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The gorgeous actress who recently gave the super hit film, Chhapaak was questioned about not signing any Hollywood venture post the film xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The actress in an interview with Hindustan Times stated that her focus in always doing a good film, with strong roles. Deepika further added that the film has to have a very intriguing subject.

It doesn't matter where the film is made, India or abroad. Deepika Padukone stresses tremendously on doing good roles, as that has always mattered to her. Deepika Padukone reveals that if a good script comes from India, or an international film is offered to her with a very well written character, she is open to doing it. On the work front, the Padmaavat actress will be seen in the Bollywood remake of The Intern, which featured The Irishman star Robert De Niro and The Devil Wears Prada actress Anne Hathaway.

Check out the trailer of xXx: Return of Xander Cage:

The beautiful actress Deepika Padukone, will also feature in an upcoming project by Shakun Batra. This film is yet to get its official title. The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting to see the stunner Deepika Padukone back on the silver screen.

