Deepika Padukone hopes to have a therapist present on the film sets in few years; Here’s why

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She has a massive fan following and the actress never hesitates in expressing her views. The Om Shanti Om actress has often boldly spoken about mental health and how she dealt with her depression and has always come ahead to help others who face the same. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about the portrayal of mental health in Indian cinema.

When asked how much further does she think we need to go in terms of a more thorough portrayal of mental health in Indian cinema? And how will we get there? Deepika Padukone replied, With “understanding and empathy”. She said that if an actor were portraying a character with a physical ailment, for example, they would do their research and due diligence in order to discern exactly how to depict their condition. The same courtesy needs to be extended to mental illnesses. According to her the actors, writers and directors shouldn’t be winging it. “We should afford the same honesty and authenticity to characters with mental illnesses as we do to biopics.”

Deepika Padukone further added that one thing she personally hopes to do in the next few years is to have a therapist present on the film sets. “We have a doctor on set, so I don’t see why we can’t have a mental health professional too. During Chhapaak (2020), I brought on a therapist for myself because there were days where I would have a panic attack or feel claustrophobic,” revealed the actress.

