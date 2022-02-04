Deepika Padukone is a hot mess in THIS bodycon dress; Don't miss her bold eyes

Deepika Padukone is all set to rule the hearts once again with her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. Apart from being a fabulous actress, she is surely a fashionista and her latest looks are proof of it. From little black dress to saree, Deepika has nailed it all. Her Instagram is too full of such fashionable posts which are treats to the eyes. And, on Friday, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress took the opportunity to serve one such hot look which was purely a treat to the eyes.

In the photos, Deepika wore a beige color patterned bodycon dress. She added a little quirk to her makeup and was seen sporting bold winged eyeliner with nude color lips. Her tied-back hair was totally complimenting the overall hot avatar of Deepika. She posted two photos on Instagram's Story section. In the first photo, Deepika was elegantly sitting showing off her black pumps and in the second photo, the Piku actress was showing off her curves and was looking absolutely stunning.

See Deepika's photos here:

Check out Deepika’s look at Gehraiyaan promotion here

Yesterday, Deepika made heads turn in classic blue denim and red halter neck top. She shared the photos on Instagram and it became an immediate rage. It proves that Deepika Padukone is the definition of beauty with which one cannot deny with.

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Gehraiyaan which is directed by Shakun Batra. The movie also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. The movie will release on February 11 this year on Amazon Prime Video.

