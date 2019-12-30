Deepika Padukone on Hrithik Roshan playing Lord Krishna in Draupadi: These are mere rumours

Deepika Padukone, who will be seen playing the titular role in Draupadi, has cleared the air about Hrithik Roshan playing the role of Lord Krishna in the mythological drama.

It hasn’t been long when and fun banter on social media over Death by Chocolate. Besides, their friendly equation during Rohini Iyer’s star studded party caught the eyeballs and fans have been hoping to see this sizzling pair on the silver screen. Adding fuel to the expectations, there have been reports that Hrithik has been roped in to play the role of Lord Krishna in mythological drama Draupadi wherein Deepika will be seen essaying the titular role.

While the reports got the cine buffs excited, Deepika has rubbished the same and called it mere rumours. The actress, who is busy promoting Chhapaak these days, clarified that Hrithik hasn’t been roped in for Draupadi. In fact, the movie is still on the scripting level and the makers are yet to finalise the cast of the mythological drama. “These are mere rumours and I have no clue about who is spreading it. All I know it that the movie Draupadi is still being worked upon. In fact, we haven’t finalised the script of the movie yet. As of now, we are looking for a talented director for the movie. Once the director is finalised, we will move towards the next step,” Deepika was quoted saying.

Looks like we will have to wait a little longer to see Hrithik and Deepika sharing the screen space. Meanwhile, the Bajirao Mastani actress is looking forward to the release of Chhapaak. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie revolves around the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and will be hitting the theatres on January 10, 2020.

