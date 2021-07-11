Deepika Padukone & Hrithik Roshan to Shah Rukh Khan, 5 PHOTOS that went viral this week

From Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan to Shah Rukh Khan and Saira Banu, check out the viral photos from last week.

The world of Bollywood is forever buzzing. From film announcements to paparazzi spotting, there are several things happening online and offline. A big part of the industry today is the paparazzi culture. And as we gear up for Monday, we decided to take a quick look back on the past week and five photos that went viral this week. From and to and Saira Banu, check out the hottest photos from last week.

Fighter Club

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan sent social media into a frenzy as the team of Fighter came together. With War director Siddharth Anand, Deepika Padukone looked striking in red while Hrithik's uber cool avatar was unmissable. Hrithik and Deepika's selfie was a massive delight to their fans as the stars announced that Fighter is officially in the works.

One with the Birthday Girl

clocked a year round the sun and celebrated it with her closest friends and family. In attendance were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, , Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, her nieces, Randhir and Babita Kapoor as well as son among others. The party was held at her residence and left fans ecstatic on seeing the Kapoor Khandaan chilling together.

SRK Alert!

Shah Rukh Khan had all our attention on him when he arrived at late veteran actor Dilip Kumar's residence for his funeral. Wearing a plain white tee and denims, SRK who is in the middle of shooting Pathan, took time out to pay a visit to Saira Banu. However, SRK began trending as a photo of him consoling Saira Banu went viral. Netizens bizarrely pointed out how SRK shouldn't have worn his sunglasses while consoling a grieving Saira Banu.

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal

In the last two weeks, the film industry witnessed two deaths. While Dilip Kumar passed away this week, Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passed away on 30 June. While Mandira had kept a low profile on social media, one week after his demise, she shared first photo with Raj Kaushal. While Mandira had no words for her caption, she only posted it with a heartbreak emoji.

Post Separation Buzz

and Kiran Rao sent shockwaves across social media and Bollywood last week when they officially announced their separation after 15 years of marriage. However, their separation has not affected their projects and social causes for which they jointly work. One such project is Laal Singh Chaddha which is nearing completion. South star Naga Chaitanya has now joined the film and he dropped a photo from the film's sets which featured him, Aamir, Kiran and a crew member.

