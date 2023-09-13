Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan to jet off to Spain for Fighter song shoot: Report

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are teaming up for the first time in their upcoming aerial action drama helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter. The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a key role. The film is creating a lot of buzz, and with each new update, people are getting even more excited than before. According to a new report, Hrithik and Deepika are all geared up to shoot a stellar track for their upcoming movie in the stunning settings of Spain.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan to fly to Spain for Fighter song shoot?

As per a report by India Today, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are getting ready to film a big song for their upcoming film Fighter in the beautiful locations of Spain and Italy starting from September 15. After that, they will return to Mumbai to finish shooting the rest of the film. Once the filming is complete, the director, Siddharth Anand, will begin working on the VFX and the post-production of the film.

More about Fighter’s song

The source also informed the portal that, over the past week, the entire film cast has been rehearsing and filming a party song at Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai. According to the source, this big party track will feature all the cast members and is being filmed on a grand scale.

Recently, a fan club of Deepika Padukone shared a picture on X (formerly known as Twitter) where the actress was seen posing along with half of her Fighter team. According to the fan club the picture was from their dance rehearsal at the YRF Studios.

Hrithik Roshan counts down for his upcoming film Fighter

Lately, Hrithik Roshan was spotted in his luxurious Mercedes car, heading somewhere, and amidst that, the actor had a short chat with the paparazzi through his car window. In the video that was doing rounds on social media, one of the photographers was heard telling the actor, “Hrithik sir, Fighter ka wait hai (Hrithik sir, we are waiting for Fighter).” To this, the actor responded by showing a hand gesture that showed 5 and then a thumbs up and said, “Five months to go!” WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

About Fighter

Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the main roles, and Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in important roles. The next stage of production, which involves working on the film's VFX, is reportedly set to begin in October. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand is scheduled to be released on January 25, 2024.

