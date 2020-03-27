Deepika Padukone is hunting for a vacation spot and we can absolutely relate to her

Deepika Padukone is looking for a spot to spend her weekends and her idea with crack you up. Take a look.

The weekend is almost here, but unlike all the previous times we cannot go out roaming. Well, the 21-day Coronavirus lockdown in India has hit us all hard. It is still early in the home quarantine game, but are most of us are bored to death by now, and there's no denying to the fact. However, to interrupt the curve and contain the spreading of COVID-19, it is better if we all stay at home and practice social distancing.

If you've been housebound for quite some days, you might be getting a little stir-crazy. There will be an urge to go out, especially if staying indoors is just not your thing. Looks like are also craving to step out as the weekend nears, but unfortunately like all of us, even she cannot. But, that doesn't stop her from hunting for some cool vacation spots. Want to know where she's planning to travel now? Uhmm, it's her own house. Yes, you read that right!

Deepika took to her Instagram handle just a few minutes ago and shared a quirky map of her next travel idea. No, it isn't a map of an island or a dessert, but a home. She wrote, 'Looking at the map for some weekend travel ideas.' The pretty face is all set to explore her pwn mansion in these days of self-isolation. So, its going to be a hop from bedroom to kitchen to living area and more. Sounds lieka cool plan na? We must say, we totally relate to her witty and quirky idea. Also, we appreciate her sense of humour even in this tough period, and can't stop laughing!

Take a look at Deepika's post here:

Most of us wouldn't have imagined how drastically the lockdown would have changed our lives, but its best to keep hope and make the most of this time. Even if you have nothing in today’s mantra, ponder over your thoughts, you might just discover some hidden talent. Don't you agree with Deepika's weekend travel ideas? What are your plans for the coming weekend? Let us know in the comment section below.

