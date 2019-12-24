Deepika Padukone on if she felt insecure for not having any releases this year: It was refreshing

Deepika Padukone talks about how did the year go by, and whether she felt insecure for not having any releases in 2019. Read on to know.

is gearing up for her next film, Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey and directed by Meghna Gulzar. Deepika is returning to the screens after being away for one year, and well, it sure can be overwhelming at times. The actress does, however, does have multiple films lined up ahead, and we can't wait for all them to release soon. During her recent interaction, she was asked if going an entire year without a film release made her feel insecure, and the actress had quite an insight to give.

After outright denying any insecurity, she says it was extremely refreshing for her, both physically and emotionally. She added how she just hadn't been on a film set, not that she wasn't on the creative journey. She also revealed how she has heard the maximum number of narrations over the last year as compared to any other time and how she has taken at least one narration every single day. She added how it also gave her time to think creatively, know what she wants to do, and what everyone is doing.

(ALSO READ: Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone grabs a paparazzo’s phone and what happens next is unmissable; WATCH)

She also added how actors get into a rut when they don't have a release in a year, and because she does not want to burn out in the next couple of years, she just has to make the right choices. She also highlighted how 2014 was one point of time when she was nearing that rut, but now she has realized how she is in this for the long run. She said how she is not concerned about what the interpretation of this is going to be, and how she has spent this time doing the normal things.

Credits :Film Companion

Read More