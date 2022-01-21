Deepika Padukone on intimate scenes in Gehraiyaan: Not something we have ever explored in Indian cinema before

The trailer of Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa dropped recently and it has left fans excited. The young and dynamic ensemble cast, the subject of complicated relationships, love, and betrayal, and the glimpses of contemporary treatment in the film seem to have impressed the audience, who are eagerly awaiting the release on the 11th of February. The trailer showcased some rather raw and intimate scenes between Deepika and Siddhant’s characters, Alisha and Zain. During the trailer launch, Padukone touched upon this and shared her opinion on the same.

During the trailer launch of Gehraiyaan, Deepika talked about how the kind of intimacy showcased in the film has never been explored in Indian cinema before. She credited director Shakun Batra and the secure environment he created for the actors. “I don’t think it would be possible without the comfort that he (Shakun) has given all of us. You feel you are working in an extremely safe and secure environment because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we have ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before, in the way we have in this film, Deepika stated.

Deepika added that these intimate scenes were not included by Batra to grab eyeballs, but rather it’s where the characters come from. “So, to go down that route of intimacy, of vulnerability, is only possible when you know that the director is not doing it for the eyeballs, but he is doing it because that’s just where the characters are coming from, through their journey and their experiences,” Deepika said.

Deepika also mentioned that she had to draw from the experiences from her own life to play Alisha’s character in Gehraiyaan. She articulated that this character is more real and raw than a few others she has played on the silver screen before. Furthermore, she maintained that she had to dig deep into not-so-pleasant experiences from her life.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday on working with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant in Gehraiyaan: No one made me feel like I was new