Deepika Padukone & Irrfan Khan's candid chat from the sets of Angrezi Medium in this PHOTO is unmissable

We have come across a throwback picture of Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan having a candid chat with Homi Adajania on the sets of Angrezi Medium. Check out the picture.

If there is one film which has been making the most number of headlines of late, it is Angrezi Medium. It has received rave reviews from the audiences and film critics despite getting released amid coronavirus outbreak. The film’s storyline beautifully explores the relationship between a father and daughter. Moreover, the star casts including Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, and Deepak Dobriyal have been appreciated for their stellar performances in the comedy-drama.

In the midst of all this, we have come across a rare picture from the sets of Angrezi Medium which is sure to catch everyone’s attention. We can see Irrfan Khan and the film’s director Homi Adajania having a candid chat with none other than the very beautiful herself. For the unversed, the actress had visited the sets of the film last year. Deepika is seen wearing a striped blue and white shirt while Irrfan, on the other hand, is wearing a blue sweater, a skin-colored half jacket, and matching trousers.

Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan have earlier worked together in Piku co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. We surely long to see them together in another film again! For now, everyone is praying for Irrfan Sir to get well soon and return to the silver screen again in a hale and hearty state. Talking about Angrezi Medium, it has been produced by Homi Adajania and also features Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Kiku Sharda, Zakir Hussain and others in pivotal roles.

