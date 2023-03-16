Deepika Padukone is a ‘real good takkar’ to Hrithik Roshan’s character in Fighter reveals Siddharth Anand

All eyes are on Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as they are all set to star in Siddharth Anand’s action-packed film Fighter. The actors were shooting for the film in the recent past and several pictures and videos from the sets have gone viral and have been raising the excitement of the fans already. In fact, Hrithik too keeps sharing pictures of his chiselled abs that he is training hard for as he is prepping for the film. Today in an exclusive chat with India Today, the director of the film has opened up on the Piku star’s character.

Deepika Padukone’s role in fighter

Siddharth Anand revealed that his female characters are always very strong and exciting. Deepika Padukone will be playing an Air Force officer in Fighter and she is a part of the elite unit of the Air Force. Her character is based on a lot of reality and authenticity. He added further that this is a role that Deepika has not played before. He also revealed that this character is a lot like her in real life. Siddharth also said that her character is translating into a real good takkar to Hrithik’s character which is very exciting and Deepika is so much fun on the sets. The team recently wrapped up the Kashmir schedule of Fighter.

Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan

Siddharth Anand is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Pathaan. This film has not only broken several box office records but also paved the way into the hearts of the fans. The film which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham has crossed the Rs. 1000 cr mark at the box office. This film also marked the comeback for SRK and fans are loving every bit of it.

Deepika Padukone has a couple of exciting films in his kitty. Apart from Fighter, she has Nag Ashwin’s Pan-India project Project K which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Then she has the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and Singham 3.

