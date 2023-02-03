Deepika Padukone is a style queen in a long trenchcoat at the airport today; It has a Ranveer Singh connection

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. These two often grab all the limelight for their PDA, be it at events, at parties or on social media. They also never fail in setting couple goals. Well, talking about their fashion sense, both husband and wife often grab all the eyeballs for their unique style and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that they take inspiration from each other. Today the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport and looked stunning in a trenchcoat which might be somewhere inspired by her hubby’s trenchcoat. Deepika Padukone takes inspiration from Ranveer Singh’s style

Today, Deepika Padukone was spotted at Mumbai airport walking out in style. She wore a brown coloured co-ord set. The co-ord set consists of a sweater top and loose tracks. The actress tied her hair in a bun, wore black sunglasses, and completed her look with white shoes. She wore a checks trenchcoat which looked quite similar to one of Ranveer Singh’s trenchcoats that he chose to wear for his airport look. Ranveer was with his wife Deepika at the airport then and looked dapper in a similar trenchcoat which reportedly cost Rs. 3 Lakh. Check out Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s pictures:

Ranveer Singh’s work front Ranveer was last seen in Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film didn't manage to impress the audience. Next, he will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. He also has Shankar's next in the pipeline. Deepika Padukone’s work front Speaking of Deepika, she is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Pathaan which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas, Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan.

