Deepika Padukone is the only Indian to feature in 10 most beautiful women in the world; Check out full list

Deepika Padukone needs no introduction as she is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning more than a decade. She started her career with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 and since then, there is no looking back for her. Apart from ruling the Indian film industry, she has made her presence felt in Hollywood also. From entertaining her fans with her acting skills to leaving them mesmerised with her beautiful looks, Deepika is leaving no stone unturned in winning over her audience.

Now, Deepika has topped the list of being the only Indian to be named as the 10 most beautiful women in the world. The list is called 'The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi' and was recently released. Jodie Comer has been declared the most beautiful woman in the world, according to science. Dr Julian De Silva told Yahoo Life UK that Jodie had all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. Deepika Padukone's Golden ratio was noted as 91.22% soon after Beyoncé – 92.44%, Ariana Grande – 91.81%, Taylor Swift – 91.64%, and Kim Kardashian – 91.28%.

Deepika Padukone work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She will next reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan alongside John Abraham, which is slated to release on January 25, 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, the film is backed by Yash Raj Films and will release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Next, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress will star opposite Prabhas and Disha Patani in Nag Ashwin's directorial Project K. Apart from this, Deepika also has the American comedy film The Intern co-starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead and Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

