Deepika Padukone is 'to the point', Ranveer Singh is 'energy ka bhandaar', Gulshan Devaiah describes his Ram-Leela co-stars

Gulshan Devaiah is an amazing actor who is also very honest about his opinions. The Ulajh actor recently heaped praises on ‘professional actor’ Deepika Padukone, with whom he has worked in Ram-Leela co-starring Ranveer Singh.

The 2013 released romantic drama; Ram Leela featured Gulshan Devaiah in the role of Bhavani. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Talking about his experience of working with both the stars, the Ulajh actor showered both the stars with his effusive praises.

Gulshan hailed Ranveer Singh as "energy ka bhandaar(the powerhouse of energy)" and humorously mentioned that his batteries have always been charged. In addition to this, speaking of Deepika Padukone, the actor mentioned that it was the first time he felt like working with a "professional actor."

"She is very to the point. She is friendly, but not over-friendly. She makes you comfortable but aisa nahin ke hum log dost ban sakte hain(She makes you comfortable but it's not like we can be friends," further adding that would still be an ease of work and comfort. He also labeled her as "very hard-working) while speaking with Filmygyan.

He went on to give himself a hashtag of being biased towards her. "Vo Bangalore se hai, mere shehar se. Main usko pasand karta hoon achi lagti hai mujhe aap galat nai bolna uske bare mein (She is from my city, Bangalore. I like her, you don’t say anything bad about her)," said Devaiah with a laugh.

During the conversation, Gulshan also disclosed that one of his scenes with Deepika was cancelled. He admitted feeling bad because it explained the journey of a character. The decision was taken by Bhansali who later gave him "some logic" about the decision.

He further revealed that he didn’t remember that as he was upset and overpowered by his own emotions. He stated that he was mentally prepared for it and it was one of his favorite scenes from the film. "Fir I was like aapki picture hai, karo jo karna hai(Then I was like it’s your film, do whatever you want to do)." Nevertheless, it was one of the last things in the film so overall it was a "satisfying" shoot for him.

Gulshan was last seen in Ulajh co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.

