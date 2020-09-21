Deepika Padukone to issue official statement after name crops up in the drug probe: Report
As per a news report by Republic TV, actress Deepika Padukone is expected to issue an official statement after her name cropped up in the drug angle probed by the NCB. The latest news report published by Republic TV states that actress Deepika Padukone will be giving out her official word as her named has now come up in the drugs probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The new reports further add that WhatsApp chats that had been accessed features the letter D which reportedly stands for Deepika Padukone.
Furthermore, the news report adds that the person who is referred as D is allegedly asking for maal and hash from another person who is called K. The news reports add that actress Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash has been summoned for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Furthermore, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha's name also has cropped up. Jaya's name came up with respect to the chats with actress Rhea Chakraborty. The duo reportedly were chatting about CBD oil for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's depression issue.
The news reports add that the duo were allegedly chatting about adding four drops of CBD oil in the late actor's drink for his depression. Actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were previously arrested by the NCB in the drugs angle that the agency is probing. Latest update states how Deepika Padukone could soon issue her statement in the matter.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
RK got saved from having a drug addict wife. God bless Ranveer.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Ab Deepika jee, aap bhi asmaan se neeche utar ke aaiye. Aap har insan se bhid chuki hai belawajaeh. Time's up. Jitna hum public chadate hai, utna ab utar bhi denge. Goa jao ya Lake Como
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Dum maro Dum gang and the insiders' elite, now have to hold that proverbial 'lota' and come up with some diaorrhea of verbal kind, to reveal all. From that so called exclusive thali, they have eaten everyone's share, now it's 'lota' time.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
We make them stars and later realise that all that shine is not gold. At the end of day they are nothing more than artists who get paid to entertain us. They're bigger problems in country, failing economy, unemployment, proverty but majority of people in country are only concerned about Bollywood drug mafia
Anonymous 2 hours ago
I wont be surprised if she says she was asking for MAAL to treat her depression. WHat statement now? you are caught and now all these brands should drop her asap. We dont need druggies to be youth icons. Period.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
If "D" is DEEPIKA, then why "K" is KARISHMA and not KANGANA (for example)?
Anonymous 2 hours ago
People who think smoking pot is a big deal or makes someone a bad person should really get a life.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
The same people who consider it as no big deal are blatantly stupid and utterly ignorant when they find themselves in depression. Dont you know Substance abuse is a major cause of depression? People who hold placard for raising awareness about depression are simply unfit for raising the cause and actually living a fake life if they r doing drugs behind the back doors !
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Still in shock!
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Her whatsapp chats are real, can't believe this, thought they are doctored, but at the end of the day accepting truth is the only best choice. Can't digest the fact that she did that. Bollywood makes people druggies. Might be she did due to peer pressure. She should take this opportunity to rediscover herself and move on with life.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
She’s gonna lose a lot of brands now Oh dear
Anonymous 3 hours ago
I think that is the least of her worries.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
RK dodged a bullet
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Dodged a bullet? won’t be surprised if his name comes up soon in connection with drugs.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
He's a bigger druggie
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Yes she will cry victim and do depression drama what else you expect? Then fake feminists will say yes smash the patriarchy, and some sell out journalists will defend her and showing her as a bechari who is being framed.we see it coming.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
As per Repooplic TV. Yawn.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
but tat is you....hows the maal going?