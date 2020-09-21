Deepika Padukone to issue official statement after name crops up in the drug probe: Report

According to a news report by Republic Tv, actress Deepika Padukone is expected to issue an official statement after her name cropped up in the drug angle probed by the NCB.

As per a news report by Republic TV, actress is expected to issue an official statement after her name cropped up in the drug angle probed by the NCB. The latest news report published by Republic TV states that actress Deepika Padukone will be giving out her official word as her named has now come up in the drugs probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The new reports further add that WhatsApp chats that had been accessed features the letter D which reportedly stands for Deepika Padukone.

Furthermore, the news report adds that the person who is referred as D is allegedly asking for maal and hash from another person who is called K. The news reports add that actress Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash has been summoned for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Furthermore, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha's name also has cropped up. Jaya's name came up with respect to the chats with actress Rhea Chakraborty. The duo reportedly were chatting about CBD oil for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's depression issue.

The news reports add that the duo were allegedly chatting about adding four drops of CBD oil in the late actor's drink for his depression. Actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were previously arrested by the NCB in the drugs angle that the agency is probing. Latest update states how Deepika Padukone could soon issue her statement in the matter.

